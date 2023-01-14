As cold weather sweeps in and costs soar, Colin invites seniors to snuggle up

An award-winning community organisation based in the Colin area have launched a warm space initiative supporting senior residents amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Launched by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the Colin Warm Space Initiative is operated by the Good Morning Colin Project (GMC) and aims to bring local seniors together in a warm, safe environment during the winter months. The free initiative takes place every Wednesday with a hot lunch provided with the screening of a classic movie in Cloona House.

The Good Morning Colin Project provides a daily telephone support service for older and vulnerable people across the Colin, Dunmurry and greater and rural Lisburn areas. The project aims to “reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation by providing opportunities for a chat, to check on client well-being, and to signpost to other agencies for additional support".

Isabel Flood, Coordinator of Good Morning Colin, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this service. The cost of heating their home is such a huge concern for our seniors. We don’t want anyone to be struggling at this time and would encourage you to come along to one of our movie events where a warm welcome is guaranteed.”

The Colin Warm Space Initiative is operating until 22nd March. Booking is essential. To book a place please contact Isabel or Aisling at the Good Morning Colin office at 028 9062 7863.