Calls for immediate action to be taken regarding Lagmore potholes

MEASURING UP: Cllr Joe Duffy demonstrating the extent of the problem

A COLIN councillor his calling for road repairs in Lagmore and Mount Eagles due to the “continuous problem” of potholes.

Sinn Féin Councillor Joe Duffy met with the Department for Infrastructure this week to demonstrate the extent of the issue impacting drivers and residents in the area.

“After the recent cold spell, the potholes have gotten much worse, with more appearing throughout the area,” said Cllr Duffy.

“We have been campaigning for road repairs for the past six to eight months, with Lagmore Avenue and Lagmore Dale particularly bad. These were areas on the resurfacing schedule which was set to commence in Easter time this year, however the DfI have held off on it.”

The Sinn Féin councillor said he will be lobbying the Department for Infrastructure to “take action” to repair the roads.

Cllr Joe Duffy and a representative from the DfI in Lagmore

With plans for cycle lanes in the Lagmore area in the next couple of years, Councillor Duffy stated that he will be lobbying to ensure action is taken now to fix the roads and not delaying for two years when the cycle lanes are created.

“I have had the Department out on numerous site visits. People cannot wait another couple of weeks never mind months or years to have the roads fixed.

“This wouldn’t be acceptable in any other area of Belfast and will certainly not be accepted here in Lagmore. It is time for the Department to take action.”