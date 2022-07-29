Colin Glen parkrun to host Irish language event this Saturday

THIS Saturday Colin Glen parkrun will be hosting Parkrun Abú, an Irish language parkrun which is aiming to bring together Irish speakers in a fun, friendly and safe social space.

Colin Glen parkrun have launched the event in partnership with An tOireachtas, and is aiming to host the event once a month going forward. An tOireachtas have been encouraging parkrun members who speak Irish to wear wristbands saying ‘Ta Gaelige agam’ (I speak Irish) so other Irish speakers can recognise each other, and chat as Gaelige during parkrun events.

An tOireachtas will also provide wristbands to hand out on the day, as well as an Irish language phrasebook to encourage others to participate in using the language.

Clodagh Claxton of Colin Glen parkrun said: “An tOireachtas have been inundated with parkruns wanting to get involved which is fantastic for the Irish speaking community.

"We are very fortunate at Colin Glen parkrun to have a few Gaeligeoir amongst our full team of run directors, one of whom will deliver the pre-run brief in Irish as well as English for those of us that aren't bilingual.

"Our volunteers will be encouraged to use Irish phrases of encouragement to our participants like 'coinnigh leis!' (keep going) 'beagnach ann!' (nearly there)."

Busy few weeks coming up for us with our @TRPNI rainbow #parkrun on 23rd & #parkrunabú event on 30th July. We are delighted to be hosting this event in conjunction with An tOireachtas. Please share 💛 pic.twitter.com/64JlI4NP2Z — Colin Glen parkrun (@colinglenprkrun) July 14, 2022

Clodagh says Colin Glen prides itself on its open-door attitude. "We are very proud of Colin Glen parkrun and our commitment to welcoming all and demonstrating our inclusivity. We look forward to seeing some new faces as well as those of our regulars that we know are Irish speakers who currently run Coin Glen parkrun," she added.

"Colin Glen parkrun is an open and inclusive parkrun as are all neighbouring parkruns. We have had many takeovers in the past ranging from GP surgeries, girl guides to more recently the Rainbow project celebrating Pride week.”

To take part in the parkrun, visit here.