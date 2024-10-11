Colin Glen's Fear Forest: From Landfill to Halloween attraction

Ghost Coaster: Ride through the darkness on this heart-pounding Alpine Coaster, surrounded by the eerie atmosphere of the haunted forest.

Night Fall Zip Line: After Dark!! Take a daring leap off our 250-meter zip line that flies you across the forest, providing a bird’s eye view of the terrifying scenes below.

Night Walk: Brave the deep, dark woods on a guided tour that will take you to the scariest parts of the forest, where you never know what might be lurking around the corner. With each step deeper into the woods, you’ll encounter terrifying characters, unsettling sounds, and haunted attractions that bring the cursed forest to life.

Access to all main attractions and enjoy the full Fear Forest experience with two goes on the Ghost Coaster, one pass for Fright Flight 250 metre zipline after dark experience, forest walk, ghost stories and access to clowns – £25 per person

NOTE: This is an all-weather outdoor activity. Please dress appropriately!

Pumpkin Forest and Gruffalo Walk

Your own storyteller to narrate The Gruffalo

Explore the characters of the book in Colin Glen Forest

Pumpkin Forest access to pick your own pumpkin

Pumpkin carving activity included – each child will choose a pumpkin from our pumpkin patch, complete their own design and take home.

Nature Arts & Crafts with broom and wand making

BOOgie disco & fancy dress

Babies 0-2 go free, but do not receive any pumpkin.

This is a 90 minute activity but access to Pumpkin Forest which is not lead by staff can be enjoyed for longer

New pumpkin only events to be added soon!



Belfast's Urban Oasis Transforms for Spooky Season, Supporting Vital Conservation Efforts

Colin Glen Forest Park, Belfast's 200-acre "Green Lung," is set to unveil its Fear Forest event this October, marking a bold new direction for the park by blending heart-pounding entertainment with crucial environmental stewardship.

Running from October 11th to 31st, 2024, Fear Forest represents a remarkable transformation for Colin Glen. Colin O'Neil, Park CEO, states, "Fear Forest is not just an event; it symbolises the incredible journey of Colin Glen Forest Park from a polluted tip to a thriving community space. Every ticket sold will help us continue this vital work, ensuring that our beloved park remains a sanctuary for both nature and the people of Belfast."

Fear Forest isn't just about providing Halloween entertainment; it's a crucial initiative to ensure the long-term sustainability of Colin Glen Forest Park. The event will help fund ongoing conservation work, including:

• Planting of native species

• Preservation of local biodiversity

• Maintenance of walking trails and recreational areas

• Educational programs on local flora and fauna

As Belfast's premier outdoor adventure destination, Colin Glen plays a vital role in promoting physical activity and connection with nature. Proceeds from Fear Forest will support:

• Affordable access to outdoor activities for local families

• Maintenance of world-class attractions like Ireland's first Alpine Coaster and longest zipline

• Employment opportunities for local residents

• Environmental education programs for schools

The event will transform Colin Glen's world-class facilities into a Halloween spectacle featuring:

"Fear Forest allows us to showcase the natural beauty of Colin Glen in an exciting new way," says Peter Martin, a Park Director. "By participating, visitors not only get a thrilling Halloween experience but also contribute to the preservation of this 200-acre urban oasis for future generations."

Join us for spine-chilling fun while supporting the environment!

Book now on: www.colinglen.org

Telephone: 028 9061 4115

Location: Colin Glen Forest Park, Belfast