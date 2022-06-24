Colin Men's Health Week hailed a success

COLIN SureStart have held an men’s health and information day to coincide with Men’s Health Week.



The event which took place in the Colin Connect Transport Hub saw community organisations and parental help groups offer information and advice about their services.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News at the event, organiser Anton Ó Fionnagáin said that he had been tasked with orgnaising an event to promote men’s health within the Colin area.

HEALTH: Babies Amari and Alixa Fennell with Bernatte Devlin, Orla Kelly and Anton Ó Fionnagáin



“No man is an island so I sought out a variety of organisations working in the community and voluntary sector," he said.

'We had the ex-political prisoners' welfare association Coiste, Wave Trauma Centre, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Colin SureStart, Belfast Hills Partnership, Conway Education Centre along with the Chest, Heart and Stroke association and ParentLine NI.



“We had a good crowd and had a lot of people express an interest in the services being provided.”



Men’s Health Week takes place between 13 and 19 June and is organised by the Men’s Health Forum and aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems that disproportionately affect men and encourage them to gain the courage to tackle their issues.



The awareness week began in Ireland in 2005 and has been celebrated each year since.