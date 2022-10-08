Combination of food and fun is proving a big hit at Glenowen

THE Glenowen are set to host another comedy night later this month after last week’s successful gig.



On Friday 28 October, comedians Sean Hegarty, Sean McAleavy and Bronagh Diamond will join host Conor Keys for a night of laughter which is sure to be a sell-out.

Speaking after last week’s gig, Laurence Burns said: “We were absolutely blown away by the number of people who came out to support the comedy night and are looking forward to it becoming a permanent feature on the West Belfast entertainment scene.





“Every Friday and Saturday we also host our Live Lounge in the restaurant which features a number of talented resident and guest acts who perform a chill and acoustic set from 7pm to 9.30pm.



“This is creating the perfect ambience for dining out and also a starting step of live entertainment should anyone wish to continue their night down in the The Crooked Man bar.”

Laurence added that on these nights, their sharing platters are proving popular as patrons choose to nibble while enjoying the entertainment.





“Our platters are proving very popular on a Friday and Saturday, especially the Mexican one. They are available between 5pm and 9pm alongside our main menu and we will also be launching our new Sunday share platter this coming weekend, although we would strongly advise you to prebook to avoid disappointment.



“We offer a Meat, Mexican or Fish Share Platter for £40 each which also includes paired drinks. The meat platter comes with a bottle of red wine, the fish platter is served with a bottle of white wine and the Mexican platter is served with a small pitcher of either strawberry or pineapple margarita.





“A starter of breads, tapenade and pesto dips and a trio of desserts can be bolted on for an additional £10 each.



“Our Sunday sharing platter consists of a serving of roast beef, turkey and ham and roast chicken, creamy mash, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and two sauces for £30. It runs from 1pm to 7pm alongside our main menu.”



Tickets for the upcoming comedy night are available from the bar or Glistrr.