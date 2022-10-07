Jim 'Solo' Sullivan is remembered 30 years on

A COMMEMORATION has been held in Milltown Cemetery to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Jim ‘Solo’ Sullivan.



The Workers’ Party noted Jim was a respected and important member of their movement from the beginning of the conflict, adding that “his commitment to his comrades, his class and his cause were unwavering throughout his life”.



At the beginning of the conflict Jim Sullivan was second in command of the Belfast OIRA under Billy McMillen, playing a key role in defending nationalist areas from loyalist mobs, the RUC and British Army during the mass burnings, riots and violence which erupted in 1969. Jim also played a key role in helping to end the Falls Road Curfew in July 1970, and helped establish the Central Citizen’s Defence Committee (CCDC) on the Falls in 1969.

REMEMBERED: Jim 'Solo' Sullivan was a prominent member of the Workers' Party and a former Belfast City Councillor



Interned by the British government in October 1971 (he was interned twice throughout his life), Jim, like many republicans, was mistreated during his imprisonment without trial. In 1973 Jim, along with Ray O’Hagan, were elected to Belfast City Council with 9,500 first preference votes.

Tragically Jim’s son Seamus was murdered by UFF/UDA in September 1991.



At the commemoration, tributes were also paid to Jim’s wife Mary for her contributions to the party, as well as several other comrades and party members who have passed away.

The event was chaired by Joe Dowds, Ard Comhairle Workers’ Party. Wreaths were laid by Jim Sullivan’s daughter Moya Sullivan, his sister-in-law Caroline Sullivan and Margaret McCorry, member of the National Commemoration Committee of the Workers’ Party. The oration was delivered by Peter Sullivan of the Workers’ Party.

Bígí linn 24th September, 2pm at Milltown Cemetery to remember Jim ‘Solo’ Sullivan with pride & honour for his 30th anniversary commemoration 🇮🇪🚩 pic.twitter.com/ePPGq9VQ2h — The Workers' Party (@workersparty) September 12, 2022

Speaking at the commemoration Peter Sullivan said: “Jim and Mary Sullivan were the epitome of everything that our movement stands for. They stood for loyalty, for courage, for commitment and for sacrifice to their cause and their class. Whatever they were asked to do, no matter if the tasks were big or small they never hesitated and you could be assured that the job would be done and done well.

"Jim was never one to pull any punches in the council chamber. He consistently challenged the sectarianism of parties – both unionist and nationalist – but despite many attempts he was able to unite the council on working class issues however he gained the respect of many across the board especially with the ongoing violence and the sectarian killings which eventually would come to affect his own family with the tragedy of the murder of young Seamus. Jim never allowed himself to become bitter and he remained fervently anti-sectarian despite the murder of his son.

MILLTOWN: Workers' Party West Belfast's Peter Sullivan speaking at Milltown

"As a councillor, Jim Sullivan was incredibly driven and successful fighting tribunals when people were turned down for benefits – I don't believe he lost one. He was also hardworking and fearless in fighting to have people housed. Jim felt he had no need to canvass – his belief was that once you do the work on the ground for people and get elected, people will remember. Indeed, his advice centres would have queues and he had as many as three running at one time with a mobile caravan which would travel around the constituency.

"Jim was a revolutionary who instinctively understood the necessity for hard work and graft on behalf of the people and it must be recognised that Jim could not have any of this without support from Mary and his family who made many sacrifices themselves in support for our party.”