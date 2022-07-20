Commonwealth Games: Emma Magee - from raw rookie to established star

Emma Magee in action at the 2019 Netball World Cup against New Zealand who went on to win that tournament and are the NI Warriors' opening opponents at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next Friday

WESTSIDE’S Emma Magee has many fond memories of the 2019 Netball World Cup, at which she was undoubtedly Northern Ireland’s big breakout star and finished as leading goal-scorer for the Warriors in spite of playing the secondary shooter role.

The then 21-year-old had gone to that tournament in Liverpool as an unproven rookie, perhaps expected to have a fairly peripheral role as the least experienced of the four specialist shooters in their Aussie head coach Dan Ryan’s squad.

However, the promising goal attack ended up playing the second most minutes of any Northern Ireland squad member at that World Cup, pipping legendary captain Caroline O’Hanlon who had to leave the court twice in the tournament due to injury.

Although she had captained Northern Ireland U21s to European Championship bronze medals the previous autumn having also led the emerging greens at the 2017 World Youth Cup in Botswana, the extent of Emma’s impact certainly raised eyebrows.

She was less of a surprise package though in the eyes of O’Hanlon, who had waxed lyrical to this writer two days before the squad left for England about how she was looking forward to watching Magee show her pace, creativity and flair on the biggest stage.

“My main memories of that tournament now are of having so much fun. Things went well for me at a personal level, we tried to keep a positive vibe even when we had a disappointing defeat and the whole experience was really enjoyable and exciting,” reflects Emma.

“Looking back, I don’t think I fully appreciated at the time just how big a deal it was, playing on that stage against the world’s top teams and I’m glad that was the case as the nerves would likely have set in. I actually get nervous watching those matches back even now.

“Dan had created a good culture in which we all trusted each other and that helped me as a young player. Getting praise, reassurance and affirmation from Caroline and other senior players made it feel like a safe space in which I could flourish.”

As an established British SuperLeague star this time, Surrey Storm’s Emma is now in effect the senior pro among Northern Ireland’s quartet of shooters, a much-changed scenario from that World Cup in Liverpool three years ago but responsibility she is learning to embrace.

“That was actually a hard realisation to come to, I kept thinking ‘I’m only 24, or I’m only this or that’ but I’m more comfortable with it now and if the Northern Ireland set-up requires me to be more of a leader at the attacking end, I can take a positive view of that.

“Compared to the World Cup, I definitely feel greater pressure coming into this tournament. As a young player you’ve more of a free pass to mess up a bit but there are greater expectations now and that’s reasonable enough for you’re meant to grow with the years.

“They talk about the fearlessness of youth and, as I’ve already said, going into Liverpool 2019 not knowing anything was a blessing in many ways whereas this time I’m under no illusions regarding the standard and what we’ll be up against.

“On the other hand, all the SuperLeague experience gained since should stand to me, I’ve more tools at my disposal and can take confidence from having held my own at the elite level, both at that World Cup and with Surrey Storm,” she reasons.

“The way the fixtures fall will let us grow into the tournament, which is important as we won’t have had many matches together in advance. The fact the squad is split between England and home has been challenging, especially during the pandemic.

“That’s the nature of professional sport though and we’ve been back together a bit more over the past few weeks since SuperLeague finished, everybody’s bonded well and we’ll have a week in England before the opening game.”

With five major tournament newcomers in the Warriors squad of 12, Magee is hoping the fresh faces can bring the fearless enthusiasm she had at the World Cup with Emma now wearing the hat of supportive experienced player.