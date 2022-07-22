Commonwealth Games: Solicitor Crosbie can make her case

Ciara Crosbie (right) with her younger sister Fionnuala at last Saturday's official dress presentation by Netball NI

IT won’t be her first focus obviously but an impressive Commonwealth Games campaign in the green dress of Northern Ireland could conceivably catapult Ciara Crosbie into contention for future involvement with British SuperLeague champions Manchester Thunder.

Carryduff woman Crosbie, who turned 28 this week and is now working in Manchester as a solicitor, had the opportunity to train with Thunder during the pandemic and helped Oldham win English netball’s Premier League title this past season.

That is the highest level of netball immediately below the semi-professional SuperLeague and among Crosbie’s clubmates are Thunder’s veteran goalkeeper Kerry Almond and teenage shooter Ruby Parker, who got her first taste of SuperLeague action this year.

“I moved over in 2019, so have had several seasons with Oldham now. We’ve won the top tier of the nationwide Premier League, which has three divisions, with regionalisation at lower levels. English netball is strong, so it’s a very good standard,” says Crosbie.

“Oldham attracts players from all over Greater Manchester who want to play at a good level and perhaps have SuperLeague ambitions, though Ruby comes from near Oldham anyway so it’s her local club.

“We’ve kind of lost Kerry back to Thunder after her temporary retirement but she’s great for bringing on the young ones. It was great to watch her and (NI captain) Caroline (O’Hanlon) winning the SuperLeague title with Thunder this season.”

With Malawi great Joyce Mvula moving on, Thunder have a shooter vacancy on their roster for 2023, with options including promoting from their superb pathway system, bringing back one of their own from another franchise or signing an overseas star.

It isn’t known whether Amy Clinton or Berri Neil would want to return from Rhinos or Pulse at this stage and Parker is still very young so Crosbie could possibly put herself on the radar if she shines in Birmingham this summer.

Like England’s Ellie Cardwell, who may move forward for Thunder in Mvula’s absence, Crosbie can alternate between both positions in the attacking circle though is likely to feature more at goal shooter in the Commonwealth Games.

Crosbie will be battling with the towering Jenna Bowman for the starting spot at goal shooter, while Surrey Storm star Emma Magee appears nailed on at goal attack with the uncapped Georgie McGrath the back-up player in that position.

“I was always goal attack at my club Belfast Ladies, partnering (Northern Ireland legend) Noleen Lennon, but then played goal shooter throughout my time at uni. I’m probably more comfortable at goal shooter now and that’s what I’m in this squad as,” explains Ciara.

Bowman and Crosbie each offer head coach Elaine Rice something different alongside Magee and the latter could drop into the goal attack role at times too if required as an alternative to rookie McGrath.

The impressive impact Magee made at the 2019 World Cup, from which she emerged as Northern Ireland’s leading goal-scorer, ultimately led to her big break with Surrey Storm, so these major tournaments are unquestionably shop windows for players to impress.

Crosbie was also one of four NI Warriors shooters at that tournament but, with Lennon retired and English-born Shaunagh Craig not around now, the onus will be on players like her and Bowman to step up.

Carryduff netballer Ciara Crosbie is ready to do some heavy lifting for the NI Warriors at the Commonwealth Games

“There were four very seasoned shooters at Gold Coast, but now we have a new attacking circle in that none of us have been to a Commonwealth Games before. We don’t have that comfort blanket of the experienced players so the onus is on us to step up.

“I’ve been in squads before where I was fairly peripheral but we will all be expected to do a job here,” reflects Ciara, who first featured in NI’s senior squad as a teenager at the International Festival tournament at Antrim Forum in the autumn of 2013.

“Myself and Emma Magee were at the last World Cup, but this will be a first Commonwealth Games for seven of this squad and I’m really looking forward to the completely different experience of being part of a major multi-sport event.

“Netball has become established as a popular part of Team NI and, with England’s gold medal win last time and them hosting this time, there will be a big focus on netball at these Commonwealths and the NEC in Birmingham is a great venue for it.

“Our squad has still a good mix of older girls with multiple tournaments under their belts, players with SuperLeague experience and others who haven’t perhaps played that much at international level but been around a good while like Olivia (McDonald), Jenna and myself.”

The Warriors have a very tough opening game against New Zealand in Birmingham but Crosbie enjoyed facing the Silver Ferns at the 2019 World Cup, a tournament which they went on to win.

“We lost, obviously, but we were happy with how we competed with them, especially in the last quarter with a lot of our younger players on court. We showed we can bring it to the big teams though it’s difficult doing it consistently, especially as we don’t get enough exposure.

“But it was a positive experience playing New Zealand last time and I’ll try to draw on that when we meet them this month. The way the fixtures fall lets us build into the tournament and gives Elaine the chance to try combinations and tweak things.

“Apart from the pandemic disruption, we don’t get too many competitive opportunities between major tournaments and the squad is split between England and home but we’ve spent a fair bit of time together now and will have a whole week before our opening game.”

Ciara Crosbie in action at the 2019 Netball World Cup against New Zealand, NI's opening opponents in Birmingham

Crosbie spent six months back home in Carryduff during the pandemic but, thereafter, training with Thunder helped and the English Premier League got going again much sooner than the Northern Ireland equivalent.

“I was lucky to get training with Thunder when I did and they’re based just down the road from me, so I’ve got to some of their matches as a fan.

“Naturally, if any opportunity arose to get more involved, I’d be interested but it isn’t easy to break into a set-up like that.

“They’ve a great production line of talent, so there’s maybe not as much room for outsiders as some franchises and anybody brought in might tend to be a high-profile overseas signing or someone like (new England captain) Nat Metcalf coming home from Australia.

“But I’ve got good exposure playing for Oldham, with and against players who are or have been in and around various franchises, and the Commonwealth Games will be well watched, but my full focus for now is on trying to do a good job for the Warriors,” she insists.