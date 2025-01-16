Homelessness in the spotlight as Communities Minister visits the People's Kitchen

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has paid a visit to a homeless charity in North Belfast to see first hand the work that they do.

The Minister was shown around the premises of the People’s Kitchen on the Antrim Road and learned about the services offered. He also had the opportunity to meet and talk to people using the services who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

Following the visit Trustees discussed with the Minister a number of issues.

Damian McNairney, from the People's Kitchen said: "The meeting is part of the People’s Kitchen ongoing campaign for better services for people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

"We raised the provision of a night shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and addressing the needs of those who are rough sleeping in particular.

"We asked the Minister, what processes could be put in place, for a more colligate approach regarding homelessness between his and other government departments, which would result in a coherent and compassionate response to some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

"We also asked the Minister for a solid commitment to ending rough sleeping, as well as his plans

"The People’s Kitchen are also proposing the creation of a night support unit in the city centre to support those in need and in crisis. We have also written to the leaders of each of the political parties in the North, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis on our streets."

Speaking after the visit North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "We asked the minister to look at potential funding streams for the organisation to ensure they can continue to provide this necessary support, now and into the future.

Paul McCusker from the People's Kitchen speaking to the Minister

“As we aim to tackle homelessness and build more homes, homeless organisations such as the People’s Kitchen must have adequate support, tools and resources to carry out this work, which is desperately needed on our streets.

“I’ll continue to work alongside Paul, Damian and the team at the People’s Kitchen to press the communities minister and his department to allocate funding to this organisation.”

Minister Gordon Lyons said: "We know of the ongoing pressures on our housing system, and those who are facing homelessness are very much at the sharp end of those pressures.

“The People’s Kitchen is one of a number of voluntary organisations assisting some of the most vulnerable in our community. Collectively, across the government, statutory and voluntary sphere, there is a determination to address this problem.

“Last month, I unveiled the Executive’s Housing Supply Strategy, which outlines a way forward to tackle a range of housing issues in Northern Ireland, including homelessness. I said then, and repeat now, that we must be radical in our approach, seeking innovative solutions, thinking of different ways to respond to need."

He added: “As Minister, it is my ambition to prioritise prevention and to work with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the sector to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurrent. I recently announced that from 2025-26 onwards the NIHE will receive a specific allocation for Homelessness Prevention.

“I recognise that it will take time – and a combined effort – to achieve this ambition, and our immediate short-term focus must continue to be supporting those currently in crisis.

“Today, I’m here to listen and to acknowledge the work of organisations such as The People’s Kitchen. I wanted to hear about their concerns and hopes for the future, and offer my sincere thanks for the essential work they do.”