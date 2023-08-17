Community asked to pick names for St James' Farm's new goats

THE LOCAL community have been asked to baaaand together to choose the names for two young pygmy goats who are the latest residents at St James' Community Farm.

The young kids are aged three and seven months and arrived on Monday night but have yet to be given a name.

FRIENDS: The goats have been bonding with older goat Chip

Damien Lindsay from St James' Community Farm said: "They're a pair of pygmy goats and we got them on Monday night. They're on their own at the minute but we've been bringing them in to bond with the other animals and they've made a few friends already. They've already got an older goat Chip who's been looking out for them."

SILLY BILLIES: Both goats have yet to be given a name and the community have been asked for their suggestions

Damien continued: "If anyone wants to make a suggestion for their names, head to our Facebook page and leave your suggestions in the comments and we'll be picking the best ones for them both."