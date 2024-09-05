Competitive prices at Salons First in Park Centre

Salons First opened just over two weeks ago and is already doing a brilliant trade with the business open to both trade accounts and to the general public.

Salons First retail all the well-known established brands including FarmaVita, Alfaparf, Wella, L’Oréal, ColourWow, Schwarzkopf and so much more.

Open seven days a week, they are also open to trade or VIP accounts as well as visits from the general public with Salons First’s staff able to answer all your queries about which products will best suit your needs.

Salons First are also the main distributor for luxury Italian haircare brand FarmaVita in the North and the UK. Their full Italian range is available in Salons First and includes colours and styling products in their full and complete range.

The company have aimed to be very price competitive and have created brilliant deals. Aware of how high prices have been during the current cost of living crisis, Salons First have ensured their pricing is transparent and affordable for both trade accounts and the general public.

Sean Morgan from Salons First said: “To set up a trade account, VIP account or simply come in to take a look at their brilliant monthly deals and wide range of products with knowledgeable staff please drop into our premises in the Park Centre and we’ll be happy to help with your every need.”

Salons First are located at Park Centre, Belfast, BT12 6HN or reach them by phone on 028 9521 9613.