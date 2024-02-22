Complete your SPAR Craic 10k registration before it’s too late

THOSE not registered for the SPAR Craic 10k are urged to get in quick as just 300 places remain for the St Patrick’s Day run.

Organisers report that well over 4000 registrations are already in as the event reaches the brink of full capacity and it is expected to be sold out by next week at the latest.

The good news for those whom are yet to enter is the early bird rate is still available and will be until Sunday, March 3, so if you haven’t already, ensure you get that registration complete before it’s too late.

Féile an Phobail and Failte Feirste Thiar have been behind the SPAR Craic 10k as sponsors from day one and once again, they are on board to help promote one of the highlights of the St Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We are delighted to partner with SPAR Craic 10k which has grown enormously over the past number of years to be the leading 10k run across the island,” said Clíodhna NicBhranair, Business Development Manager at Áras Uí Chonghaile/James Connolly Visitor Centre.

“Runners have the opportunity to see some of the fantastic highlights of west Belfast. Here at Áras Uí Chonghaile we look forward to welcoming runners and their families to uncover the hidden heritage that was James Connolly’s time in Belfast in the wonderful city of Belfast.”

🏆Check out prizes up for grabs for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in male and female online 👉https://t.co/ysQanDWyt5



Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories:

35-39

40-44

45-49

50-54

55-59

60-64

over 65.#SPARCraic10k 💚 pic.twitter.com/OJMc4O8ThR — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 19, 2024

Joe Herald, Community Cohesion Co-ordinator, Féile an Phobail added: “Féile an Phobail is delighted to once again partner with the SPAR Craic 10k, particularly as it takes place alongside our Féile an Earraigh Spring Festival, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of Belfast and into West Belfast and bringing colour, excitement and energy to St Patrick’s Day here in the city.”

Thousands of runners will set off from Belfast City Hall on St Patrick’s morning, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run.

As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Participant numbers are capped at 4,500 this year so be sure to get your registration in early.

The early bird rate of £20 is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.