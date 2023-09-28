Concentrix on board and looking for your Aisling Environment nominations

OF the ten categories in this year’s Aisling Awards, there is none that is invested with a greater sense of importance and urgency than that of ‘Environment’.

As we look around us, the need to repair and protect the world is all too obvious in the shocking stories we see daily on the evening news – and in the evidence we see for ourselves all around us in our daily lives.

Devastating fires raging in Australia and Biblical flooding in Libya may seem distant, but the horrifying plight of Lough Neagh – just ten minutes from this office – is also grabbing headlines around the world and proof positive that our natural world is on its knees.

It’s therefore imperative that in the Environment category we partner with a company that shares our values and concerns – and the customer experience, solutions and technology company Concentrix fits the bill perfectly.

“It’s our third year and we’ve exceeded five of our key environmental targets well ahead of 2025,” said Concentrix CEO Philip Cassidy. “This has allowed us to focus on mapping our pathway to a net zero future by 2050 or earlier, thanks to all the efforts of our dedicated sustainability team, volunteers, and staff who are passionate about leaving the planet better than we found it.”

As further proof that Concentrix is walking the walk and talking the talk at a vital time for our environment, a Concentrix team will represent the company at next week’s One Young World conference in Belfast and Concentrix is this week holding one of its regular ESG (environmental, social and governance) events in a strategy session that will straddle Donegal and Belfast.

“We’re delighted that Concentrix are on board once again in our Aisling Awards Environment category,” said Belfast Media Group Editor Robin Livingstone. “It’s a young company which is committed to a new way of doing business in a changing world – a way of doing business that recognises that if we don’t look after the world around us then quite simply there will be no business to be done. I look forward to getting out and about again with my panel colleagues, including Lisa Kavanagh from Concentrix, to see for ourselves the absolutely vital work that’s going on across our city to ensure that value and cherish the world around us.”

You can nominate your favourite group or individual for this year's Aisling Environment Awards here.