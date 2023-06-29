Concerns raised over new flags erected on the Ormeau Road

MARKING TERRITORY: Paula Bradshaw has said she will introduce a bill on the regulation of flags in public spaces

CONCERNS have been raised by a South Belfast MLA over the erection of flags on the Ormeau Road ahead of the Twelfth of July.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw the erection of new flags in the mixed and diverse district highlights the need for regulation of flags and emblems on public property, such as lampposts.

Ms Bradshaw said residents had been in touch with her office to express concern over Union flags and 'Ulster Banners' which were erected on lampposts from Ormeau Bridge to the Ormeau roundabout.

“Whilst I have no issues with expressions of culture, particularly during times of celebration or commemoration, there is a need for regulation," said Ms Bradshaw.

“The Ormeau Road is a mixed community and given the history of flags being used to mark territory in Northern Ireland such displays can cause concern. Many also believe it disrespectful to allow flags and other emblems to fall into disrepair when flown for extended lengths of time. It is only right for local people to be consulted on displays and to be informed when they are coming down.

“It is my intention to introduce a Private Member's Bill as soon as the Assembly is restored which will clarify the legal position and regulate the flying of flags on public property. This would ensure that communities are consulted and make it clear who is responsible for commemorative displays, as well as their purpose and duration.

“It is possible to move towards a system of celebrating culture in a way that is also respectful of others.”