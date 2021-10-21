IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Kneecap's new project coming our way

CONFUSION continues to rock the Irish music industry as Leo Varadkar and the Dáil seem to renege on earlier promises made to the sector.



With promoters, venues and artists – a staggering number of whom are independent – having charged headfirst towards the agreed date of re-opening (October 22), the Tánaiste announced last week that this date was no longer a guarantee. This has left a workforce already on the brink having to reschedule, cancel and re-innovate plans and performances that have cost thousands of Euros, now thrown into the air. To call it a disappointment is an understatement, with the likes of prominent journalist Niall Byrne taking to Twitter to express his frustration.

