Conlan-Doheny: War of words erupts over weight limit

THE final press conference ahead of Friday's showdown between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny resulted in a war of words with Doheny furious over a catch-weight limit of 124lbs.

The Portlaoise man claims he was only informed of the change on Sunday and is seeking advice from his team as to what happens next, saying he was ready to pack up and head home when told that the fight would not be at the super-bantamweight limit of 122lbs and is over 12 rounds, not 10, as he had been informed.

Those accusations were dismissed by Conlan and his brother Jamie (manager and head of Conlan Boxing who will co-promote the event alongside Top Rank) who insist that the terms were agreed weeks ago, with a further plot twist occurring on Monday evening with the World Boxing Association (WBA) said that their interim featherweight title is on the line at the Falls Park.

It is expected the winner of Friday's clash will go on to face the winner of the September 11 unification clash between super-bantamweight champions Stephen Fulton (WBO) and Brandon Figueroa (WBC). Conlan says that remains his plan, but that the opportunity to pick up the interim belt at 126 is too good to turn down as it will leave him with more options going forward.

Conlan-Dohenny will fight for the WBA Interim Featherweight Title



Link 📰: https://t.co/zGHqjFCogP pic.twitter.com/d7o3zpxL0T — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) August 2, 2021

"The fight was at 124 and agreed at 124 even if he says different, so I said I would take that - it's an interim title," the Belfast man insisted at the Balmoral Hotel this afternoon.

"My aspirations are still at 122, that's not changing and I'll still be aiming to go where I'm going, but these interim belts open other opportunities so I said no problem. If you can add a bit more carrot to the cake (this week) then it's nice.

"He's been crying all week about this saying he wouldn't fight at 126 and he wanted 122, but he agreed to 124 the other week. Then he said he didn't want to do 12 rounds and had only trained for 10.

"If he wants to walk away from it, that's no problem as we have A, B and C on standby. He's just done a 12-week training camp away from his family, so you think he's going to walk away from the fight? He's not coming for a payday, he's coming to win but that's not going to happen."

Former world super-bantamweight champion Doheny called Conlan unprofessional and claimed that the change was only made due to his opponent's inability to make the 122lb limit.

He revealed that he was close to walking away from the fight earlier this week and said the goalposts have been moved without his agreement.

It resulted in a feisty top-table exchange between the pair, with the 34-year-old former champion calling the Belfast man "unprofessional" and insisting he hasn't agreed to either 124lbs or 12 rounds.

"There is no confusion, it's clear," he stressed.

"The fight was agreed at 122 and they're just trying to say that now. He can't make the weight and now they're saying it's at 124.

"I'm still working on this with my team and there is no weight been agreed as it stands. Why would I agree to this, especially when the winner goes on to fight Fulton or Figueroa? We need to weigh in at 122 for that (next) fight to happen.

"I'd my bag packed ready to go back down to Portlaoise the other day, but they (team) told me to sit tight. This is Michael Conlan who can't crack an egg so it won't bother me in terms of weight, but this is professional boxing, so be professional.

"I want to use this fight to get back up to the top of the super-bantamweight division, now they move me up into featherweight where I don't belong."