Connected Health back Community Building Award at this year's Aislings

CONNECTED Health are looking forward to the 2022 Aisling Awards which are set to take place on 25 November in the Europa Hotel.



Once again, Connected Health are on board to sponsor the Community Building Award which recognises the organisations which go above and beyond to increase community relations and provide top class services for those living across Belfast.

Connected Health are one of the leading home care providers in Ireland, and provide effective and efficient high quality healthcare services in the home and in the community, thereby promoting prevention and decreasing the demand for costly hospitalisation.



Explaining why Connected Health have come on board to sponsor this award, Claire Adams from Connected Health said: “It is quite important for us because we are in the community, working with the community.



“Most of our girls live in the area and it is a fantastic award to be a part of.”

Discussing how she is looking forward to the awards ceremony, Claire said: “It is very glitz and glamour which is right up my street!



“It is very well put together and every year the team put on a brilliant show.”



Julie Cordner told us that the team at Connected Health are looking forward to getting out and meeting the shortlisted nominees to learn more about the work they do.



“We have sponsored the award on several occasions before and we have always enjoyed meeting with the community groups and seeing the fantastic work that they do.



“We feel very aligned to them as they also help local people within their own communities.”



This year marks the 26th annual Aisling Awards with nominees across 10 categories gathering to celebrate at our gala event in the Europa.

