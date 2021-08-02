WATCH: Connected Health support a shot in the arm for Best of West 2021

CONNECTED Health have been providing effective and efficient high quality healthcare services in the home and in the community of West Belfast since 2012.



Placing those who receive care at the heart of everything they do, Connected Health have become one of the leading care providers on the island of Ireland with giving back to the community at the heart of their values.



As we gear up for this year’s Best of the West Awards gala at the Devenish Complex on September 3, Connected Health’s Director of Clinical Services and Training, Theresa Morrison, explained why it is important for the pioneering company to continue to be a premier sponsor of the annual community celebration.

“Connected Health is predominantly a home care company,” said Theresa. “We deliver home care services to people that live at home across the five trust areas in Northern Ireland as well as the Republic of Ireland and across the water in Liverpool. We deliver home care services to vulnerable adults, mainly the elderly population.



“We believe that the Best of the West Awards are really empowering and we feel that West Belfast is at the heart of the community in which Connected Health is based.

A lot of our carers live in West Belfast and we have a number of clients in West Belfast. We believe that promotion is very important. Our clients’ care is central to everything that we do, but we base that around our carers as well.”



This year’s awards focus on the Rebuilders who have done their utmost to lead the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.



