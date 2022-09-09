Art exhibition at Conway Education Centre runs until Friday

CONWAY Education Centre have launched an art exhibition showing the work of its students from the 2021/2022 class.

The evening was a great success with over £100 in sales recorded. The proceeds will be used to help pay for the rise in energy cost in Conway Education Centre.

On display are the pieces of work created by the art students under the guidance of experienced art tutor Fiona Lovely.

Most of the art work is for sale and provides an opportunity to buy an original piece of work at an affordable price.

At the launch, Centre manager Pauline Kersten said: “The art students have created some beautiful paintings, showing their individuality and skill with different styles, techniques and impressive use of colours.

"We are very proud to show these fantastic paintings, and we are delighted with the students’ support to help meet the ridiculous rise in energy cost which effects organisations in beautiful, but uninsulated listed buildings as Conway Mill, extra hard.”

The art exhibition and sale runs until Friday, September 9 in Conway Education Centre.