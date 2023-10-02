Council provisionally agrees funding for West Belfast mental health service

BELFAST City Council has agreed to pass a proposal to provide financial support to a West Belfast mental health facility, which has had to reduce services due to a lack of funding.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins put forward a motion to provide £50,000 in funding to West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention Centre.

Based in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention has been providing invaluable mental health services since it was established in 2021. The charity has been working to reduce the rate of suicide and help to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

In August, the facility had to reduce services by 60 per cent due to budgetary pressures.

At last week's Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resource Committee, councillors agreed to pass the motion by Councillor Collins.

Funding will be considered as part of a financial report for quarter two of this year – this paper is expected to be heard by the committee in November.

Spent the earlier part of the morning at City Hall as SP&R Committee listened to the valuable work we have carried out in the community!



First hurdle cleared, as they all agreed to pass the motion by Michael Collins PBP for £50k funding support!



Over to full council to agree🤞 pic.twitter.com/J1mhROumGi — 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 🎗 (@west_wellbeing) September 22, 2023

Speaking after Committee approved his motion, Councillor Collins said: “I am delighted that councillors have endorsed our proposal to fund this invaluable service.

“Our community is in the grips of a mental health crisis and yet West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention has been forced to scale back on its life-saving services.

“West Belfast is an area with high rates of poverty, social deprivation, and suicide across these islands. It is crucial that West Wellbeing gets the funding it requires to offer counselling sessions and full complement of services.

“This proposal will go to full Council for final approval. I would reiterate the call for Council and all political parties to fully commit to funding this crucial mental health facility.”