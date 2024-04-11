Council to look again at Finaghy Cultural Festival amidst political allegations

REVIEW: Wedderburn Park is pencilled in to host the Finaghy Cultural Festival in August

BELFAST City Council will look again at a proposal for a South Belfast 'cultural festival' amidst allegations the festival contained political and anti-social elements.

The Finaghy Cultural Festival is currently slated to take place at Wedderburn Park in the Finaghy Road South area on August 16, but Council will now look again at the proposal from organisers after an intervention by an SDLP member.

Balmoral Councillor Donal Lyons proposed a comprehensive review during Monday evening's monthly Council meeting. He emphasised the need for "comfort and clarification" in relation to the goings-on at the festival.

Councillor Lyons said that, contrary to a report produced by Council officers, the festival had not been trouble-free in previous years.

He said: "I have raised a number of issues over a number of years about this event."

COMPLAINTS: Cllr Lyons stated numerous reports of the festival playing 'blood and thunder' music had been received by his office

He highlighted concerns over disturbances associated with the festival, including alcohol consumption, disruptive behaviour and the performance of what he referred to as 'Blood and Thunder' music until a late hour. Additionally, he questioned the festival's political motives, claiming that flyers handed out in the local community prior to the festival were completely different in nature from the event that organisers had described to Council when making their applications.

DUP Councillor Sarah Bunting dismissed the move as "electioneering" and said the festival has a track record of being both popular and trouble-free.

DUP Councillor Dean McCullough said a band parade which was cited by Cllr Lyons as being part of the festival was a separate event which was held near the festival but was not part of its itinerary.

Cllr Lyon's motion to review the festival went to a vote with 39 in favour and 14 against.