Council working to address anti-social behaviour in Páirc Nua Chollann

BELFAST City Council say they are working hard to try and address recent anti-social behaviour in Páirc Nua Chollann.

The park on the Stewartstown Road opened two years ago but has been plagued with anti-social behaviour.

In the latest incident, firefighters were called after nearby roadside vegetation was set on fire.

Asked about the latest incident of anti-social behaviour, Belfast City Council said they are working with Lagmore Youth Project, the PSNI, Translink, local elected members and MLAs to address it.

"We have employed two static park wardens, along with our outreach team, to engage with young people in the park, and have been animating this relatively new space, which opened in October 2022, through a series of events and fun days in partnership with the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and SureStart," a Council spokeperson added.