City Hall urged to throw lifeline to at-risk mental health facility

PEOPLE Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins has urged Belfast City Council to provide funding for an at-risk mental health facility in West Belfast.

Councillor Collins has tabled a motion calling for financial support from Council for the West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention Centre.

West Wellbeing has been providing invaluable mental health services since it was established in 2021.

Located in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, the charity has been working to reduce the rate of suicide and help to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

Earlier this month, the organisation revealed they have had to reduce services by 60 per cent due to a lack of funding.

A motion by Councillor Collins, calling for financial support from Council, will be heard at the next Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting.

“West Wellbeing is in desperate need of funding so that they continue their life-saving work,” said Cllr Collins.

“Since opening their doors in 2021, they have provided around 21,000 hours of counselling and support for people affected by poor mental health. The current funding shortfall will see 120 counselling sessions lost each week.

“I have asked Belfast City Council to step in to help fund West Wellbeing so that they can continue to offer a full service of one-to-one therapy, family support, home visits, and support fo people in high risk and complex situations.

“The £50,000 needed is a small ask of Belfast City Council, but it will have a massive impact on our community and it will undoubtedly save lives.

“I would urge other councillors to back the motion and ensure West Wellbeing can continue to deliver its services until the end of 2023, when it can avail of other funding streams.”

A Go Fund Me page which was launched to help support the organisation in continuing their lifesaving support service has seen over £5,700 donated so far.

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton took to Twitter to share his support for the service, encouraging his followers to donate.