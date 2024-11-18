New pitch upgrades at Falls Park

LOCAL councillors have welcomed upgrades to the Falls Park grass GAA pitch.

The recent work includes the installation of new ball stop nets and enhancements to the facilities for players and spectators.

Speaking on the new upgrades Cllr Micheal Donnelly said the work would be very beneficial to the area and more upgrades and investment are currently being planned in the park.

Cllr Donnelly said: "City Council has recently made a significant upgrade to the Falls Park GAA pitch with the installation of new ball stop nets and enhancements to the facilities. These improvements form part of Sinn Féin’s commitment to improving Belfast City Council’s provision of pitches, with upgrades and further investments planned.

"Dedicated spectator fencing will also be erected in February 2025 which will reduce wear and tear on the pitch and create a better viewing for spectators.

"This development has been strongly advocated by myself and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin, and we are also pressing for dedicated spectator fencing to be added to the grass soccer pitches at Falls Park.

"These upgrades are will enhance the park’s amenities further, benefiting local sports groups and promoting a safer, more enjoyable experience for all involved."