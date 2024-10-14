Councillor says Colin residents should be able to access Cutts recycling centre

COLIN residents should be able to use a nearby recycling centre despite it being in a different council area, a West Belfast councillor has said.

The Cutts Household Recycling Centre is run by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, meaning that over 34,000 residents in the Colin area – which includes Poleglass, Lagmore, Twinbrook, Ladybrook, Stewartstown and Dunmurry – are unable to use it.

During October's meeting of Belfast City Council, People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins raised the issue during a discussion about waste tourism.

“I think this is wrong. There are thousands of people that live in the vicinity of this recycling centre who aren’t able to use it, who are being denied access to it, from areas like Lagmore, Poleglass and Twinbrook.

“It is by far and away the nearest facility to them, but they are being denied access to it by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council. I previously proposed writing to them, we did, and they got back to us some time ago to say they essentially weren’t going to change the system.

“To me it doesn’t make any sense, especially in areas where there are council boundaries. The Cutts is on a boundary between the Colin constituency and Lisburn Lagan Valley.

“It is particularly in those areas where there is a crossover, that councils need to work together. It is without precedence – you don’t go into a leisure centre and get asked for proof of address.

“We as a council need to do more to put pressure on Lisburn and Castlereagh to make sure residents of Colin are able to avail of this recycling centre, given it is right on their doorstep.”