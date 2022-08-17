COURSES 2022: Choose your career with Springvale Learning

Springvale Learning is one of Northern Ireland’s leading providers of quality employment and learning services, delivering training and employment programmes to young people and adults across Northern Ireland for the last 30 years.



If you are leaving school this year and looking for a career path where you can earn while you learn, then check out our range of vocational Courses from Catering, Beauty, Hairdressing and Barbering to Joinery, Plumbing, Digital Media and Computer Technology.



You can complete your Level One with us in your chosen vocation and gain work experience with a local employer giving you invaluable industry experience. You can then continue to do your Level 2 qualification with us through our Apprenticeship Programme as long as you are employed. All of our training is fully funded so you don’t have to worry about student debt once you finish your qualifications.

Our state of the art training facility is located on the Springfield Road in Belfast. We have an excellent range of practical workshops, classrooms, training areas and computer suites equipped with computers, interactive whiteboards and digital screens for theory. Our students also have access to specialist tools, equipment, computer hardware and software.



Students in the hospitality, hair, beauty and building services occupational areas benefit from the specialist catering training kitchen, hairdressing and beauty salons and industry standard workshop areas in joinery and plumbing.



We are now also offering for this September Vocational Qualifications in Childcare, Health & Social Care, Warehousing and Storage, Business Admin and Customer Service.



If you are interested in any of our courses you can enrol online at springvalelearning.com. You can arrange a visit online or come to one of our open days on the 25th & 26th August where you can meet our tutors, learn about our courses and take part in workshops.