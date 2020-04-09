COVID FIGHTBACK: First Citizen donates remainder of mayoral budget to Belfast food banks

Belfast Lord Mayor Danny Baker will donate the remainder of his mayoral budget to food banks across the city which are under increased pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have taken the decision to donate my budget for the Mayor’s Day in May and the reminder of my term as mayor to food banks across the city, across all four quarters,” said the Colin Sinn Féin councillor.

“The donation from my budget will be around £52,000 with the council also agreeing to put an additional £50,000 forward to assist foodbanks across the city,” he said.

“As Mayor of Belfast, my priority is the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this great city. I hope this initiative will help to assist citizens from Colin to Newtownards and from the Falls to the Shankill.”

Added Mayor Baker: “This is a time for social solidarity and it is time for all in society to unite behind the most vulnerable. I am committed to playing my part to support the communities in the fightback against Covid-19.”