Cross-community carol service in 'no man's land' between Shankill and Falls

TOGETHER: People from both sides of the community assembled for the carol service on Northumberland Street

A CROSS-COMMUNITY carol service has been held at the so-called peace line separating the Falls and the Shankill.

Organised by Falls Residents' Association, New Life Church, Féile an Phobail and St Peter's Cathedral – the unique event saw community and clergy from both sides of the divide perform several Christmas favourites on Northumberland Street.

The event provided a hopeful and positive message of unity following the violence that erupted at interface gates earlier in the year.

Ahead of the carol service five-a-side football nets were placed at either side of the interface where people from both communities had a kick about in the "no man's land" between the gates.

Commenting on the initiative, Pastor Johnny McKee from New Life Church said: "Tonight was really just about two communities coming together at Christmas time, recognising what Christmas is all about and getting into the spirit of Christmas.

"Obviously there has been a lot of tension between the two communities, between the Shankill and Falls, and we thought this was a great opportunity to bring the two communities together at this time."

Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association said the event was organised to counter the "negative publicity" that followed the summer's violence.

"Féile and Phobail and ourselves were talking about a carol service because of the summer we've had, because of the negative publicity we've had around the interface gates. So tonight we've pulled it off I feel."

He added: "This is the true spirit of what people should really be about, which is bringing people together in a spirit of love and of friendship."

Father Brian Watters from St Peter's Cathedral said: "Hopefully this will be the start of something.

"It's the first time we've done it, so maybe next year we can do it again, and maybe the year after that.

"It's something that is positive news story for Belfast and for our area as well."