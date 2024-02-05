Cushendall author donates book proceeds to National Graves Association

AN AUTHOR from Cushendall who has written an important history of the killing of three local men in the North Antrim village in 1922 has donated the proceeds of his book to the National Graves Association in Belfast.

Oliver McMullan's book ‘State Murder in the Glens' covers the execution of John Gore, James McAllister and John Hill, who were killed on 23 June 1922 by members of the Ulster Special Constabulary, who arrived in the village with British soldiers and shot the three innocent men. Two others, Daniel O’Loan and John McCallum were also wounded.

Oliver McMullan is a former MLA for East Antrim and currently sits as a Councillor for Sinn Féin on Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Oliver is also well known in the area as the proprieter of McMullan’s Central Bar located in the heart of Cushendall.

Handing over the £3,000 cheque to Joe Austin of the National Graves Association Belfast, Oliver spoke about how he had written the book, which depicts the events of the Irish revolution 100 years ago, and how it impacted the Glens.

Oliver said: “The book took a while to come out because there was a gagging order on the information surrounding the killings. The information was meant to be made public in 1973 but the authorities at the time felt it would be used as propaganda against them.

“They only released some of the papers in 1997, however, there are still around 33 or 34 files they haven’t released yet and some of the files which were released to me were still heavily redacted.

“I wanted to tell the story of these men because it was a story that needed to be told. My family were involved in the story because the men were shot in the backyard of my grandfather’s shop. That day they also wanted to shoot my uncle and his friend but he managed to escape Ireland for America.

Oliver continued saying the killings had a long lasting effect on the village.

“It was a very sad event in Cushendall. After James McAllister was shot his whole family left the area and moved to Donegal. John Hill’s family remained but they moved to Ballycastle and John Gore’s family were originally from Scotland and all moved back.

“I argue in the book it was the one Special who shot all three of them and I have asked for files on him but they’re still redacted. It’s past the 100 year mark so I do wonder why they’re still not releasing the information.

“I’ve always said the money made from the book wasn’t for profit and I believe the National Graves would be the best people to donate the money to for all of the great work they do.”

#OnThisDay 1922 Members of the Ulster Special Constabulary shot dead three men in Cushendall, Antrim. This was in response to the assassination of Sir Henry Wilson. The deceased were John Gore, James McAllister & John Hill. No Specials were prosecuted for this.#Ireland #History pic.twitter.com/je1kOJKqWe — The Irish at War (@irelandbattles) June 22, 2020

Joe Austin of the National Graves Association Belfast said the generous donation would allow them to continue their work and also help towards preparations for their annual Easter Commemoration in March.

Joe said: “Oliver McMullan is a well-known local historian in the Glens of Antrim. He’s been bringing to light the unseen of the Glens of Antrim. His book ‘State Murder in the Glens’ brought to light an incident when the Black and Tans murdered a number of local men in Cushdendall. The Glens isn't really a place where you would think these atrocities happened.

"The book did very well and Oliver very generously donated the proceeds of the book to Belfast National Graves Association.

“It’s a substantial amount of money and that will allow us to do essential work that’s required to maintain graves. People know how much it takes to maintain one family grave and we look after all of the Republican plots in Belfast including the Gibraltar monument and individual graves.

“We are also organising for the Easter Commemoration this year and we’re very grateful for Oliver’s generous donation.”

Oliver said the book is still available to buy and can be bought in An Ceathrú Póilí in the Cultúrlann or by contacting him at omcmullan@yahoo.com.