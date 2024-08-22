Cushendun Maritime Festival returns this Bank Holiday Weekend

THE village of Cushendun on the North Antrim coast is the place to be this Bank Holiday Weekend with the return of the Cushendun Boat Club Maritime Festival.



Last year’s inaugural weekend was a huge success and has whetted the appetite of organisers with more events organised this year and taking place throughout Saturday and Sunday.



There will be kayaking and sailing taster sessions, angling demonstrations, open water swimming competitions and coastal rowing racing on offer throughout the two days, as well as art exhibitions, live music and entertainment.

Come along and learn how to increase your confidence in the water.

Organisers have asked those attending to enter the village using the B92 Knocknacarry Road and leave via Glendun.

