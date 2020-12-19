Moneen customers fill up their tanks and drop in toys for Christmas appeal

FILL IT UP: Darren Conlon is delighted with the public’s response to the toy appeal

MANAGEMENT and staff from Finaghy’s Moneen Filling Station are pulling out all the stops to ensure they collect as many toys as they can ahead of December 25.

Their mammoth toy drive is to help Lenadoon’s Women Centre, with donations being accepted up until Monday December 21.

Speaking on behalf of the garage Liam Gough said: “We have had a great response so far for the toy drive. When we spoke to the girl from the Centre they were saying they were getting in a lot of food for the foodbank but not much in the way of toys or sweets to give to the kids.

“All people have to do is drop off the toys and we will deliver them to the Centre. We are looking at Monday the 21st as the cut off point.

“Everybody in the store has been briefed on what is happening and the response has been really good.

“The owner of the store just recently bought £150 worth of toys and the office is bunged with toys. It’s been pretty good so far and we want to thank everyone who has donated so far.

"If anything, if people are out and about, we would ask those to think of the teenage years as we have plenty up to ages 11 to 12. We just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated at this stage and got behind us,” he said.