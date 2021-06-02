Cycling: VC Glendale right on track with Academy team launch

OVER the past year, the increase in cyclists has been quite noticeable as people hopped on their bike as a preferred form of exercise during periods of lockdown.



Those pedalling their way around the streets or trails have ranged from beginners to those who have a passion for the sport and VC Glendale is planning to harness that enthusiasm by growing its own membership that has already exploded in popularity.



The club, based in the Dunmurry area, was formed in 1981 by the late Mark Graham who had a vision of a top-ranked racing club in West Belfast.



This, the 40th anniversary of Glendale, arrived with ambitious plans and one became a reality on Friday at the Balmoral Hotel as they officially launched their Academy for those aged in their mid-teens.



The aim of this academy is to develop young riders in all disciplines to help them become successful senior racers. This team will help develop young riders through a tricky period of racing years and lend them countless years’ experience and coaching.



“This year we set out to get the Academy and running,” explained club secretary, Joe Finnegan.



“We had 33 applicants from all over Ireland wanting their kids to get involved because they know the people involved.



“It was narrowed down to 17 and we have the backing of local sponsors so what we are setting out to do is coach and nourish these kids to become elite athletes.



“In the future, we hope they can go onto compete in Irish championships and we’ll get them away to Britain and across Europe to compete against the best of the best.”

The coaching staff consists of ex-Irish champion Brendan Doherty, Colm Watson who has competed in the eight-day Rás Tailteann, respected coach Mark Harvey and Frank Campbell who will manage it all.



“It is a pleasure to be involved in this and see the kids develop,” added Joe.



“They have already been involved in quite a few races and are placing well. The kids who are involved are so passionate about the sport and the club, which is half the battle.”



However, Glendale are not just about those who have been included on the Academy team, as the overall plan for the club is for it to grow and involve cyclists from right across the various grades and their success can be measured in a membership that now totals over 100.



At the beginning of the year, it stated its intention to run a ‘Breaking The COVID Cycle’ programme across Belfast by bringing cycling into the local community; working with local youth and community groups.



The club has secured Lottery funding to run a summer scheme over three days in two different locations, where those taking part will be brought out on trails and taught how to cycle in groups.

“During the pandemic, it’s now known that cycling exploded in popularity,” noted Joe, who outlined some ambitious plans for the sport in the city going forward.



“The club is taking kids from the age of six up to 12, known as the Glendale Imps, then you have the Academy.



“We recently relaunched the Glendale Ladies group which is booming, so the membership of the club across the board has skyrocketed.”



“Ultimately, we want to hold various events like mountain bikes in Colin Glen Forest Park, road events around the streets of Belfast and so on because with the amount of kids on bikes at the minute, if we can get them into the club, then it can help with issues such as mental health, obesity and anti-social behaviour.



“We have already been in discussions with Glen Parent Youth Group and they are champing at the bit to get involved. Already, Michael Doherty and Paul Niblock have said they are onboard to bring young people to the club, so it’s not just about the Academy, but the whole community getting involved in a real family club.”