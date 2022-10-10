Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, at the heart of the Colin community for 30 years

Dairy Farm shopping centre has been at the forefront of the Colin area for over thirty years and is proud to be part of a great and loyal community.

During that time the centre has employed many local people and housed several local businesses. The longest serving tenant at present is Newsflash and the Colin Glen Library.

The centre was purchased in 2016 by The Ortus Group, a local enterprise agency whose main remit is job creation through start-up and growth of existing businesses.

Today the centre house a mix of retail, entertainment, service & community businesses. In recent months the centres flagship store SuperValu has just gone through a major redevelopment. Other fantastic tenants including multi award winning businesses Roar and Explore, Urban Fire and Little Mexican Deli. Other businesses include, The Little Belfast Furniture shop, Stacey’s Closet, Pure Class Fitness, Michaels barbers, Morelli’s Ice Cream, Rent-Tel, Car wash and tyre depot.

The community-based business, such as West-Wellbeing, Colin Sure Start and the Local MP offices continue to meet the needs of the area.

On behalf of all at Dairy Farm Shopping Centre we would like to thank the local community for their continuous and loyal support and we would take the opportunity to wish Twinbrook and The Andersonstown News a Happy 50th Birthday.