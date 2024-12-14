Dáithí has a ball on his visit to West Belfast

ROSE of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé admits he was blown away by the Irish language revival while on a trip to West Belfast recently.

Kerryman Dáithí ­– who also hosts the daytime talk show Today on RTÉ – spent a weekend here pre-recording TG4’s New Year’s Eve party with co-host Doireann Ní Ghlacáin.

And he took a break from recording in the Cultúrlann to enjoy a stroll around the Gaeltacht Quarter.

Writing in the Irish language paper Seachtain, Dáithí said it was his first time here in several years.

“I spent some of the Friday walking on the Falls Road and up the Whiterock and while I was there I came across secondary school pupils and there were speaking Irish and English – maybe half and half. It raised my heart and to be honest I don’t think you’d get this anywhere else in Ireland outside of the Gaeltacht perhaps,” he wrote.

“It’s a busy place and busier now than the last time I was here. The Cultúrlann is a sort of Mecca – it’s a special place. There were people going in and out of it all the time for food or with a bundle of books under their arm. Inside this old church there are Irish classes, places for artists and a theatre – I wouldn’t be surprised if people genuflect coming in!

“When I was inside I looked through the window and saw the mural to Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí and his fist in the air. It shows the respect he had and still does – there wasn’t a week when he didn’t mention West Belfast on his show.

“I think West Belfast is ahead when it comes to promoting the language and one of the reasons is – and this is just my opinion – the Irish language community aren’t copying any other dialect. I know Donegal Irish is like it but the people here are going their own direction and not waiting on anybody. Belfast Irish stands on its own two feet.

“And this surge comes from the bottom up – again they are not waiting on anybody else. They just do it.

“It was incredible for me to hear so much Irish spoken around the Cultúrlann. Have other areas a lesson to learn from it? Definitely!

“And all this is enhanced by the people of the area – and thank God for me they watch the Today programme! When I was out walking I was stopped by a group of women and they started talking to me about the programme . We had the best of craic. They only wanted one of those cups from Today – they’re in the post already just in case they’re looking me!

“They were questioning me about Brendan who is on the show – the guy with the white coat who doesn’t speak – and they burst out laughing when I told them he comes from Ballymurphy – around the corner! I had a spring in my step after speaking with them and to be honest after the whole weekend.”

He finished: “I even got to enjoy a quick trip to Madden’s – the stout is great!”