IRSP election agent's house raided

WEST Belfast Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) Assembly candidate Dan Murphy has hit at after police searched the family home of his election agent on Tuesday.

Mr Murphy said the raid in the Lower Falls area was the "armed response of the state against democracy in West Belfast."

"They can throw everything at us, we won't be silenced nor will be intimidated from standing up for the people of our communities," he said.

"On 5th May, get out send these people a very clear message and vote Dan Murphy #1."

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the display of paramilitary uniforms on 17th April 2022 in Belfast, carried out a search of a property in the Lower Falls Road area of West Belfast this morning (Tuesday 26 April).

"There are no further details at present."