DANNY BAKER MLA: It's time to let more young people vote

EVERY day on the hill at Stormont we make decisions that affect the lives of children and young people, all without them having a direct role in playing their part in this change.

16- and 17-year-olds are not just citizens of the future, they are full and equal citizens now. They are the cornerstone of our communities and they play an active and valuable role in our society. At 16 you can start work, make your own decisions about your education, pay tax, national insurance and claim benefits. The notion that they aren’t mature or able enough to play a role in the democratic process is nonsense.



In Scotland and Wales, 16- and 17-year-olds have the right to elect their MSPs and their Welsh Assembly members. Within the European Union, Austria, Germany and Malta have all extended voting rights to over-16s.



What this has meant is a more engaged, more vocal and more diverse electorate. In the North, and across Ireland, young people are denied this opportunity. When they can vote, 16- and 17-year-olds have higher rates of turnout than 18- to 24-year-olds – with 75 per cent voting and 97 per cent saying they would vote in future elections. They accessed more information from a wider variety of sources than any other age group, making them a more informed voting group than others.



The evidence is clear: If you vote you are more likely to vote in the future. 18-year-olds who don’t vote become 50-year-olds who don’t vote. 16- and 17-year-olds who do vote will continue to vote as they age.

Extending the right to vote would allow a seamless transition from learning about voting to putting it into practice. We cannot deny the next generation of voters who have studied the democratic process the right to use this knowledge at council and assembly elections. That’s a missed opportunity. It is only fair that their voices translate into political power.



Sinn Féin have always advocated for an inclusive, progressive society where everyone has the right to shape the future; where the voices of young people are not only heard, but are listened to. Our vision for a new and united Ireland is built on equality, justice and inclusivity. Allowing 16-year-olds to vote ensures that we give a voice to those who have the biggest stake in our future.



The decisions we make today are the ones they will inherit tomorrow.



By empowering young people with the vote, we encourage a lifetime of political engagement. Our democracy will be richer for it, and our society fairer. We must not continue to sideline the opinions of 16- and 17-year-olds – they must have a direct role in shaping their future.



Let’s ensure that the democratic process can be open to all. It is time to extend the right to vote to 16- and 17-year-olds. If you want to play your part in making this historic change, scan the QR code and sign my petition.





