Tributes pour in for lifelong Celtic supporter Danny McMeekin

TRIBUTES have come flooding in for one of West Belfast's best-known Celtic FC supporters, whose funeral takes place on Wednesday.

64-year-old Danny McMeekin passed away suddenly at home on 9 June.

The Poleglass man was a fond familiar face amongst the thousands of the Celtic faithful who have travelled from Belfast by boat and bus for games at Parkhead.

Social media was awash with tributes from Tims across the island and further afield this week, who remembered Danny for his craic, his distinctive laugh, and his dedication to Celtic Football Club.

HOME: Danny McMeekin in his beloved Celtic Park

A lifelong supporter, who travelled to virtually every game, Danny later joined Éire Go Brách CSC and was a member of 10 years at the time of his passing.

Chris Ward from Éire Go Brách said Danny was a much-loved character on the boat to Scotland, who would "light up" the Jock Stein Lower Stand at Parkhead for which he had a season ticket.

"Danny was a lifelong supporter and I knew of him prior to him joining our club because he was a regular on the boat," Chris reflected.

"From the day and hour Danny joined the club he went to every match. He never missed a match. You'll get people who go to Celtic matches week in, week out, and you'll never really know who they are, but if you've been on the boat once or twice to go to a Celtic match you will know who Danny McMeekin is – he was such a big character."

Chris described Danny as "bubbly" and "loud in the most positive way", and told how he had "lived for Celtic".

While not overly fond of the more stringent Supporters' Club travel rules of recent years, Danny could easily disarm his would-be chaperones with his "craic and charm".

"He was extremely funny, never really one to follow rules as such, but was always very respectful in the sense that he would've told you it was a lot of bollocks, but he would've went with what you asked him to do," Chris laughed.

"Danny probably got away with more than most because of his craic and his charm. He was a very charming individual. He had a charm and a wit about him that was very endearing."

As well as being well-known amongst the Celtic family, as Chris explained, Danny had connections and rapport with staff on the buses, boats, and in all the the local pubs and restaurants around Celtic Park.

Above all else, Danny was "a decent human being".

"Outside of all the slegging and the laughter he was very kind, honest, and decent person," Chris said.

"He was a very joyful character. He's a great loss to our club, his family, and the wider Celtic family as well. He'll be extremely missed."

A family notice described Danny as the "beloved son of the late Daniel and Isobel, a loving father to Daniel, and a devoted grandfather, much loved brother of Jean and Karen, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews."

His remains will leave his late home on Wednesday 16 June at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of the Nativity followed by burial in the City Cemetery.