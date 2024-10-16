Just days remaining to nominate for Aisling Arts and Culture Award

TG4 is back as a sponsor for next month’s Aisling Arts and Culture Award.

With nominations still coming in for what is one of the most eagerly anticipated and most competitive awards of the evening, the Irish language television company is urging those who have still to nominate not to delay any longer, ahead of this week’s deadline.

Last year’s winner of the Arts and Culture Award was Kabosh Theatre for 'Not on Our Watch' by Louise Mathews. They was up against writer Michael Magee for his debut novel Close To Home, Brassneck Theatre Company for their production Project Children by Fionnuala Kennedy and Lisburn Féile for their ground-breaking festival.

Previous winners over the past three decades include, singer Brian Kennedy, writers Sam Millar and Pearse Elliott, film-maker Terry George, director Tony Devlin and artists Colin Davidson and Deirdre Mackel.

Speaking ahead of the closing of nominations before the shortlist is announced next week, Caitlín Nic Aoidh from TG4 said: “TG4 is delighted to be sponsoring the Aisling Awards for the last 20 years. The Aisling Awards honour individuals and community groups who provide valuable services to Belfast and its surrounding areas. Central to the Awards' ethos is the Irish language, which plays a prominent role in many aspects of the event's organisation.

“TG4 acknowledges the significance of these Awards in highlighting initiatives and events that enhance lives, particularly for those often overlooked and lacking access to other state supports. The Awards resonate deeply with TG4's Súil Eile vision and reflect the emphasis the Aisling Awards organisers place on celebrating and promoting our native language. We urge you all to keep nominating for the Arts and Culture category.”

In the Europa Hotel on Friday, November 22, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.

You can submit your nomination for this year's Aisling Education Award here. Nominations close on Tuesday, October 22.