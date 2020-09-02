De La Salle College is latest school to confirm positive Covid case

POSITIVE: Teaching will not be affected at De La Salle College

A MEMBER of the De Salle College school community has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released this afternoon (Wednesday), De La Salle Principal Claire White said the school had "sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA)" and have taken a number of steps to ensure pupil and staff safety.

Ms White said that school had informed close contacts of those affected "of the need to self-isolate for 14 days".

The school has also taken the decision to close one classroom and a study area for 72 hours followed by an enhanced clean thereafter.

"School opening hours and arrangements for teaching and learning will not otherwise be affected," Ms White said.

"The pupils and staff that are affected have been notified and will be advised separately by the PHA. I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed.

"Letters explaining the situation will be sent home to all Parents/Guardians."