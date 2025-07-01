Debates, walks and music as Lisburn Féile is launched

LISBURN Féile has officially launched its summer programme of events at the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.

Sorcha Eastwood MP and Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Uactarán Chonradh na Gaeilge (President of Conradh na Gaeilge), were the guest speakers at the launch, as well as the new Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge.

Speaking after the launch, Lisburn Féile Chairperson, Gerry McClory said: “Lisburn Féile is a celebration of unity, diversity, and shared culture. In a world that sometimes highlights what sets us apart, this festival is a powerful reminder of what brings us together: our creativity, our traditions and our collective spirit. Our summer programme has something in it for everybody.

“It includes debates, talks, walking tours, music events, comedy night, environmental engagements and the very anticipated Party in the Park at Wallace Park.

“Our Féile is growing from strength to strength and the bonds we have built with the community in Lisburn over the past few years are growing ever stronger. We look forward to seeing everybody who attends the festival which runs from Thursday 24th July to Sunday 3rd August.”

For ticket information click here.