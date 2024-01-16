Delays on the roads due to Arctic conditions in Belfast

DRIVERS are experiencing severe traffic delays this morning due to snow and ice in the greater Belfast area.

The cold spell is set to continue throughout Tuesday and a yellow Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice are in place for the northern part of Ireland throughout the day.

Drivers are asked to drive with extreme caution.

The Met Office says today will be cloudy and very cold with widespread sleet and snow, turning to rain away from the hills then becoming patchy from the north in the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight there will be patchy rain, sleet or snow over higher ground, becoming drier away from northern coasts later. Very cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be very cold with a frosty start then sunny periods with a few snow showers, these mainly in the north. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Very cold, windy, snow showers Thursday. Drier, less cold Friday. Then southwest wind Friday evening as rain preceded by snow passes east leaving Saturday mainly dry and less cold.