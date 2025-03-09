Demand for world peace as thousands of women march in Belfast

MORE women must be in positions of power in order to ensure world peace and an end to inequality.



That was the powerful message as thousands of women marched in Belfast for the annual International Women’s Day rally to demand an end to global conflict and equal rights for all. All of the speakers taking to the podium outside Belfast City Hall called for an end to global discrimination and violence against women.



When women come together, change happens, said Amina Moustafa, the Women’s Leadership Programme Manager at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, which supports women affected by conflict.



She added: “Women from all walks of life played a pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process. Women from across the island of Ireland continue to foster meaningful relationships across communities and generations, to promote dialogue and reconciliation, and to push for a gender inclusive approach to peace.”



Cori Strain, 21, from YouthAction NI, said that women across the world were being subjected to violence and stripped of their rights. She said that more women in leadership roles could bring about the change needed for global peace.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray with singing star Kate Nash and Afghan rapper and activist Sonita Alizadeh

She added: “We need more women in positions of power, better representation in politics and making policies that reflect the lived experience of women and will give them the support they need and to feel more equal and heard.”

Dawn Hopper, Chair of the newly formed ‘Belfast See Change’ campaigning group, which raises awareness of the issues faced by those who are blind or partially sighted, said women throughout the world were subjected to inequality, injustice, poverty, abuse and lack of healthcare. Dawn, a volunteer for Women’s Aid, was accompanied on stage by her ‘amazing’ guide dog, Micky. She told the crowd: “At the current rate of progress, it will be 2158 before we achieve global gender parity. Is that acceptable? To the 1.1 billion women and girls around the world who are still denied their fundamental rights due to poverty, violence, and lack of opportunity that disproportionately affect them, we will not stop advocating for you – we see you,” she added.

This year’s Belfast theme for the annual march and rally is 'Solidarity Beyond Borders: Women for World Peace', a demand to end violence both globally and at home.



Helen Crickard from Reclaim the Agenda, which organises the annual march and rally in Belfast, said: “This year’s rally is a plea for solidarity in the face of wars across the globe as well as the violence women and girls face here in Northern Ireland. We are demanding an era of peace, of respect for diversity and a world where all women are free to live their lives free of fear.”



Marchers and supporters gathered at Writer’s Square before marching along Royal Avenue for speeches at Belfast City Hall. A celebration event including information stalls, music, children’s story time and dancing was held afterwards at 2 Royal Avenue. This year’s theme has been illustrated by 14-year-old south Belfast girl Catelyn Dillon whose colourful poster was carried by participants at the march.

Catelyn spoke of her excitement at her artwork being chosen: “I am honoured that my picture will feature in the parade this year. I tried to make my picture inspire others, the woman depicts hope and warmth.”

Marching in Belfast on Saturday

The event was hosted by Zimbabwean-born peace activist and women’s rights campaigner Sipho Sabanda, who continues to fight for a world where every woman, regardless of her background or colour, can live in safety and peace. She stands firm in the belief that solidarity beyond borders is crucial for achieving global peace and equality.



Afghan rapper and activist Sonita Alizadeh also addressed the crowd. Sonita was sold into child marriage at the age of 10 and escaped at the age of 16 when her viral music video, ‘Daughters for Sale’, helped her secure a scholarship to study in the United States. Through her music and advocacy work, Sonita has campaigned for women’s rights and against child marriage. She has received the MTV Europe Music Generation Change Award and the BBC 100 Women award.



Other speakers included Sophie Nelson, the Policy Development Officer from LGBTQIA+ women’s charity, Here NI, and Brenda Gough from West Belfast – co-founder of the Three Sisters Gardening Group and an activist on food security. Her organisation helps to create beautiful spaces in inner city Belfast.

Powerful message on International Women's Day in Belfast

In her speech, Brenda spoke of women fighting back against the destruction of ‘Mother Earth by men intent on war, levelling cities and burning the fields. She said: “The war against the earth has always started in the minds of men. The men who have control over power and finance. They scar her skin and poison her bloodstream. They profit from levelling cities and burning the fields. Women who survived, climbed from the rubble, gathered children around them and fought to rebuild.

“Men tell us what a strong woman looks like. A strong woman is part of a tribe. We will continue to green our streets and alleyways. We will continue to reconnect our fractured community. We have an old saying here and it's the root of our community garden.

It's in the shelter of each other we live. Build your space, build your tribe and fight back.”