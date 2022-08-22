Family of John-Pat Cunningham hit out at plaque unveiling to soldier charged with his attempted murder

THE family of John-Pat Cunningham have criticised the unveiling of a plaque to former British soldier Dennis Hutchings at Palace Barracks.

Mr Hutchings died in 2021 while on trial for shooting and killing Mr Cunningham, who had a learning disability, as he ran away from a British Army patrol in 1974.

In a statement issued through the Pat Finucane Centre, the Cunningham family said they accept the right of all citizens to honour and commemorate their dead, however the family added: "We would like to ask the Ministry of Defence (MOD) the basis for allowing a monument to be erected on MOD property given that Denis Hutchings did not die on active service but passed away of natural causes.

"He had been charged with attempted murder and died during his trial. He had never offered any explanation of his actions to police on the day that John-Pat was shot dead (either by himself or Soldier B). He refused to co-operate with the RUC in the immediate aftermath. He made no mention at the time or in recent interviews with the PSNI that he had 'fired in the air'.

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF JOHN-PAT CUNNINGHAM AFTER THE UNVEILING OF A MEMORIAL TO DENNIS HUTCHINGS AT PALACE BARRACKS, HOLYWOOD, COUNTY DOWN pic.twitter.com/1WUrsXsnQV — Pat Finucane Centre (@FinucaneCentre) August 22, 2022

The family are also asking the MOD what efforts, if any, were made to consult them over erecting a monument to the man accused of murdering John-Pat whom they describe as a "vulnerable adult who posed no threat".

The statement continued: "They would ask the MOD if there are plans to erect monuments to other soldiers who pass away while there remain unresolved legal actions against them – such as Soldier F (who stands accused of murder on Bloody Sunday).