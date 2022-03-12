Dermott Hill residents traffic concern when new homes are built

Residents in Dermott Hill are concerned that the building of 28 new homes in the area will exacerbate existing traffic problems in the area.

The application for the 28 new homes has been made on behalf of Radius Housing Association on vacant land formerly owned by the council.

Residents are concerned that the additional homes will potentially add at least 50 new cars to the area, and will restrict access parking facilities. At the moment, there is currently only one access road into Dermott Hill, the junction on Dermott Hill Park, which is off the Whiterock Road. Residents have long campaigned for the introduction of a filter light system which would make it far easier to get out and in to the estate, but so far the Department for Infrastructure has refused.

Joanne Keenan, a resident of Dermott Hill said: “It’s a nightmare trying to get out in the mornings and afternoons, and there is no way to get your car turned, and if the new homes have to access through here, it will make the problem even worse.”

A total of 112 objections to the new plans have been lodged so far by residents in Dermott Hill and St Gerards Manor. The latest correspondence from the Council only states they have received amended plans, additional information and amended proposals from the developers, and any complaints should be submitted by residents before the 9 March 2022.

Sinn Féin Belfast City Council Councillor Michael Donnelly said “We believe there needs to be a filter light installed. We believe a filter light system at the top of the Whiterock would alleviate a lot of the concerns that residents have around the proposed 28 houses at the back of Newhill.

"The Department have said no because they believe it will have an adverse impact on traffic coming up and down the Springfield Road. With 28 new potential homes, it will increase the amount of cars in the area and a filter light in our opinion will resolve a lot of the issues.

"Myself and Aisling Reilly MLA met with Radius Housing last week, echoed the community’s concerns that the residents aren’t against housing, as they know the need for affordable housing in the area, but the concern is the traffic impact and Radius took that on board. We are now asking the Department to come out for a consultation with residents, and we hope they listen to their concerns and install a filter light system.”

Residents' requests for a public consultation meeting with the developers have currently received no response.