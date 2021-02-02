Young artists invited to put Lidl bag in the frame

Lidl is calling budding young artists across the region to unleash their inner Picasso and create an eye-catching design to feature on the retailer’s brand new heavy-duty plastic shopping bags, due to hit stores later this year.

Lidl is set to introduce durable, reusable shopping bags, made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, and is calling on young creatives to give the bags a stylish makeover. Drawing inspiration from the world around them, and their own imagination, children are encouraged to get creative and submit a drawing, sketch or painting of what one of the R’s of Sustainability means to them – choosing from the themes ‘reduce’, ‘reuse’ or ‘recycle’.

We want to wish a huge thank you to our suppliers, hauliers and own teams who, despite the current challenges, have managed to keep our shelves stocked with full product availability for our customers! pic.twitter.com/fmyPxZcViZ — Lidl NorthernIreland (@lidl_ni) January 14, 2021

Angela Connan, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to launch our brand new heavy-duty recycled plastic shopping bags this year, but we can’t do it without the help of young creatives across the region. We’re looking for someone with bags of style to put the finishing touches on our shopping bags and create a stylish design centred around the theme of sustainability.”

To be in with a chance to win, pick up a colouring competition entry form in any Lidl Northern Ireland store or download the form and print it off at home. To submit your masterpiece, entrants can take a picture of their creation and upload it to the competition’s webpage. Entries close at 11.59pm on Sunday 28th February.

One lucky winner will be chosen to have their submission brought to life on Lidl Northern Ireland’s new recycled shopping bag range, available in all 40 stores across the region from September 2021. The winner will also receive a £500 Lidl Northern Ireland gift card.

The introduction of the new 100 per cent recycled plastic bags is the retailer’s latest move in tackling waste to protect the planet as part of Lidl’s ‘A Better Tomorrow’ sustainability strategy set in 2018 and complements a range of other in-store initiatives introduced over the last number of years. This includes the removal of plastic packaging on fruit, providing reusable fruit and veg bags and offering in-store recycling bins.