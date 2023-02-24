Dessie kept the memory of his great aunt Winifred Carney alive

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast republican, who always kept the memory of his great aunt alive.

Newington man Dessie Cassidy passed away on February 11. Dessie was the great nephew of Irish suffragist, trade unionist, and Irish independence activist, Winifred Carney.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey, who knew Dessie for many years described him as "an absolute gentleman".

"I have known Dessie since I was about eight-years-old. He was a neighbour of mine and an absolute gentleman," he said.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Dessie Cassidy, relative of Winifred Carney and great friend of Áras Uí Chonghaile.



Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rDOrlv5Ph7 — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) February 16, 2023

"He was always very smartly dressed and carried himself in a very dignified way.

"It wasn’t until later years that I found out about his connection to Winifred Carney.

"From that, I witnessed a gentleman who in the most authentic way wanted to keep his great aunt’s memory alive. He was always at the forefront of her memory.

"One of the biggest privileges I had was when Sinn Féin named its office at the corner of Oceanic Avenue and the Antrim Road after Winifred Carney. Dessie spoke eloquently at the opening.

The National Graves Association, Béal Feirste are saddened to learn of the death of our very dear friend, Dessie Cassidy, proud relative of Winifred Carney.

Go ndeanaidh Dia Trócaire ar a anam pic.twitter.com/dErE4oInWr — National Graves Association Belfast (@NGABelfast) February 16, 2023

"He was extremely proud of his roots and linking it to the modern day. He will be sorely missed.

"He was a real bundle of enthusiasm and always had a great smile on his face."

Dessie's funeral took place on Friday at Holy Family Church in Newington followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Dessie was the son of the late Alex and Cissie, and brother of the late Tommy, Rosaleen, and Marie (RIP) and a loving uncle to Janette and Rosaleen.

Go ndeanaidh Dia Trócaire ar a anam.