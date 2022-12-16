Cops probing Mark Hall murder raid properties in West and Crumlin

FAMILY: Mark Hall pictured with his partner and daughter and gunned down in Rodney Drive last December

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team probing the murder of Mark Hall in West Belfast last December, carried out a number of searches in west Belfast and Crumlin yesterday.

Mark Hall was shot dead in a gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on the afternoon of Saturday 18 December 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Mark, officers conducted a number of searches in both the west Belfast and Crumlin areas earlier today.

“It’s almost one year since Mark’s life was taken. The callous attack took place in a busy residential area, and at a time when families would have been out and about, preparing for Christmas.

“The murder has left a family bereft. It’s left behind a grieving partner, and it’s left a young daughter and baby without their father. As they enter what should be the ‘festive’ period, it’s going to be a time of unimaginable hurt and heartache.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness has reiterated an appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

He continued: “The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

Information can also be uploaded on the Major Incident Public Portal.