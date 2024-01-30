Discover your girl power at GLOW's new courses this March

ESTABLISHED in 2011, GLOW was developed from a common desire of women in the local community to address issues facing their peers such as low self-esteem and confidence, mental health problems, isolation and a general lack of purpose.

GLOW believes that all women and girls have purpose and so our unique programmes create a positive atmosphere and allow the opportunity for women and girls to discover their true selves.

The Real Me is GLOW’s personal development programme for women aged 18+. It uses Life Coaching and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) tools and techniques that will empower women to think more clearly and positively, leading to goal setting and action plans.

LILY is a personal development programme designed and delivered by GLOW NI. The programme focuses on early intervention and aims to build self-esteem and self-confidence in girls and young women aged 10-13.

Fearless and Female aims to educate young women and give them the tools they need to be self-aware, confident and develop positive mental health habits.



Our next set of porgrammes will be beginning in March. Get in touch with our Project Coordinator, Niamh Nolan at niamh.nolan@glowni.com

T: 07721 469916

www.glowni.com