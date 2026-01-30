A MOVING new documentary on TG4 introduces viewers to the McNally family from West Belfast, united in facing dad Seán’s diagnosis of PCA Alzheimer’s head-on.

Néaltrú captures the strength of the McNallys, who rely on affection, humour, and resilience as they adapt to Seán’s changing needs. Through the eyes of Emer, Seán’s wife and a busy Vice-Principal at Coláiste Feirste, we witness the family navigating this difficult new phase of life.

Seán, once known as “the king of the one-liners”, continues to hold court at the family’s Friday night club, even as Alzheimer’s gradually takes his speech — and with it, Irish, one of the great loves of his life. The film highlights both joyful and painful moments, showing how the family celebrates life while confronting the grief of what the illness will eventually take away.

At its heart, Néaltrú is a love story: a portrait of family's strength and devotion, and the perseverance to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Daughter Niamh reflects, “Seán still loves all the same things… he is still loved… he is still Seán, it’s just a new version of Seán.”

Seán and Emer

Produced by Beloved Media Productions for TG4, with support from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, NI Screen, and TG4, Néaltrú – An Scriosadh Mall, airs on TG4 on Wednesday 4th February 9.30pm.